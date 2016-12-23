"You tried the rest, Now try the Best - Nawabi Cuisine!"

Texas, Dec 23rd 2016: Hyderabad House, the fastest growing Indian chain in the United States is opening its 20th restaurant in Irving, Texas.

The restaurant which has become synonymous with authentic Hyderabadi cuisine and assorted in-depth South Indian kitchen, will also make available grand bakery items. These include bread, cookies, cakes and pastries with evening snacks.

Hyderabad House Irving, like any other restaurant in the chain will offer an excellent ambience and is located at a strategic place easily and conveniently accessed by food lovers.

The signature famed Raju Gari Bhojanam will offer unlimited meals on weekends while the weekdays will feature Business Lunch, a new and unique concept of lunch buffet with Irving being the first location to offer.

Hyderabad House Irving is the third location in Dallas Fort Worth area. The first one was launched in Plano, TX in November 2014 and after its grand success, Suresh Pakalapati & Shrikanth Peddi are launching the Irving location on December 23rd 2016.

Hyderabad House will cater to all food and bakery requirements for all occasions as well as corporate gift packages and seasonal assortments.

It is also introducing Party Packs in all locations for New Year's Celebrations.

The Party Pack* pricing is as follows:

5 People Party Pack - $60

10 People Party Pack - $120

15 People Party Pack - $160 &

20 People Party Pack - $185

* The Party Pack Includes: 2 Appetizers, 1 Entree, 1 Biryani, Raita & Salan.

Speaking on the occasion, Siva & Vamsi felt honored to open Hyderabad House in most happening Irving. "Our current locations in the region are going great with increasing patronage and added varieties. Not just Indians but other communities too are flocking to get the authentic feel of Indian food. Our strengths have been high quality food, care and personalized attention towards customers, weekend specials, Indian sweets and bakery. We evolve and expand constantly," they said adding the New Year will see opening up of restaurants in San Fransisco, CA and Pheonix, AZ.

Existing Locations in DFW

PLANO, TX:

8612 Preston Rd, Ste 108,

Plano, TX 75024

Contact: 972-668-3038

FRISCO, TX:

8992 Preston Rd, Ste 112,

Frisco, TX 75034

Contact: 469-269-0379

Hyderabad House Now Serving at these current locations:

Houston, TX (Westheimer Rd) | Katy, TX | Woodlands, TX | Plano, TX | Austin, TX (Moving to New Location) | Frisco, TX | Memphis, TN | Naperville, IL | St Louis, MO | O'Fallon, MO | Bloomington, IL | San Antonio, TX | Frisco, TX | Indianapolis, IN | Seattle, WA | Newark, DE | Centennial, CO | Morrisville, NC | Schaumburg, IL |

HYDERABAD HOUSE IRVING

5459 N MacArthur Blvd,

Irving, TX 75038.

Contact # 972-550-8400 & 972-550- 8401

For Licensing info, contact:

Siva: 201-562-5753

Vamsi: 551-208-4336

www.hyderabadhouse.net

Press release by: Indian Clicks, LLC