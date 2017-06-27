You have done a great job, Trump tells Modi in first meeting

Eliminating terrorism is the top priority for both the India and US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his first meeting with Donald Trump. US President Donald Trump said that India has a true friend in the White House while also adding that India is the fasting growing economy in the world.

You have done a great job, Trump said while also adding that India is doing very well economically. The two leaders will spend more than four hours together, ending with a working dinner. PM Modi incidentally is the first foreign dignitary to be hosted for dinner by President Trump at the White House.

The one-on-one meeting in the Oval office was followed by delegation level talks between the two sides in the Cabinet Room.

Top Modi quotes:

"I am sure that convergence between my vision for 'New India' and President Trump's vision to 'Make America Great Again' will add new dimensions to our cooperation. I am sure that under your leadership, our mutually beneficial strategic partnership will gain new strength and positivity. Your vast and successful experience in the business world will lend an aggressive and forward-looking agenda to our relations.

Under your leadership, our ties will scale new heights. I will be a driven, determined, decisive partner to you. We are global engines of growth. The all-round comprehensive economic growth and joint progress of both countries and societies are the priorities of India and US.

The top priority of both, myself and President Trump, is to protect our societies from global challenges. The fight against terrorism is our main priority.

We talked about challenges from terrorism, extremism, radicalisation. To fight terrorism and their safe havens is an important part of our cooperation.

Our increasing defence and security cooperation is very important. We have decided to increase maritime security cooperation. We discussed this in detail today.

Increased productivity, growth, job creation and breakthrough technologies will be the drivers of our cooperation. We talked about bilateral defence technology, trade, manufacturing partnership. This will benefit both countries.

We will also enhance our sharing of intelligence and exchange of information to expand our policy coordination as far as possible.

I look forward to welcome your daughter to India for the entrepreneurship summit. I invite you to visit India with your family.I would like to invite you to India, along with your family, and hope that you will give me the opportunity to welcome you to India.

OneIndia News