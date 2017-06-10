You are next: Islamic State warns Saudi Arabia

Days after the Iran Parliament attack claimed by the Islamic State, the outfit had a stern message for Saudi Arabia as well. You are next, the IS said. SITE Intelligence group reported that , IS claimed responsibility and threatened more attacks against Iran's majority Shi'ite population, seen by the hardline Sunni militants as heretics.

In a video that appeared to have been recorded before the attack on Tehran, five masked fighters were shown threatening Shi'ites in Iran as well as the Saudi Arabian government saying their turn "will come".

"Allah permitting, this brigade will be the first of jihad in Iran, and we ask our brothers the Muslims to follow us, as the fire that was ignited will not be put out, Allah permitting," one of the masked fighters said, SITE also reported.

At the end of the video, he sent a message to the Saudi government.

"Know that after Iran, your turn will come. By Allah, we will strike you in your own homes... We are the agents of nobody. We obey Allah and His Messenger, and we are fighting for the sake of this religion, not for the sake of Iran or the Arabian Peninsula."

OneIndia News