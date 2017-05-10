You are fired, Trump tells FBI director James Corney

The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Corney has been fired by US President Donald Trump. I have received the attached letters from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the US recommending your dismissal as the Director of FBI. I accept the recommendation and you are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately, Trump wrote in the order.

While I greatly appreciate you informing me on three separate occasions that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau. It is essential that we find a new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital enforcement mission, Trump also wrote.

Comey had been embroiled in a controversy surrounding his handling of a probe of Clinton's use of a private email sever while she was US secretary of state.

Reuters reported, "Today's action by President Trump completely obliterates any semblance of an independent investigation into Russian efforts to influence our election, and places our nation on the verge of a constitutional crisis," said Representative John Conyers, senior Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee.

OneIndia News