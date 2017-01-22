Yemen: Nearly 70 killed in fresh fighting

Aden, Jan 22: Air strikes and heavy clashes between rebel and pro-government forces in Yemen have killed at least 66 people in the last 24 hours, medics and security sources said on Sunday.

Air raids by a Saudi-led coalition and fighting near the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait killed at least 52 fighters among Shiite Huthi rebels and allied troops loyal to ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, the sources said. Fourteen members of pro-government forces were also killed.

More than 10,000 people have died since the conflict in Yemen descended into full-scale civil war almost two years ago, the UN says. The fighting has also exacerbated hunger and disease in the Middle East's poorest country.

PTI