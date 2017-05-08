World leaders react to Emmanuel Macron's victory in France

Paris, May 8: Pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron stormed to victory in the French presidential election on Sunday, roundly defeating his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a run-off vote.

Here is a list of comments from world leaders and other political heavy weights on Macron's election victory.

United States

"Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him!" President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

Germany

"Congratulations, @EmmanuelMacron. Your victory is a victory for a strong and united Europe and for French-German friendship," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman.

China

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated France's centrist politician Emmanuel Macron on his presidential election victory, saying their countries share a "responsibility toward peace and development in the world."

"China stands ready to work with France to move the strategic Sino-French partnership to a higher level," Mr. Xi said in a congratulatory note, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Britain

"The Prime Minister warmly congratulates President-elect Macron on his election success. France is one of our closest allies and we look forward to working with the new President on a wide range of shared priorities," said a Downing Street spokesman.

Prime Minister Theresa May also discussed Brexit with Macron, saying "the UK wants a strong partnership with a secure and prosperous EU once we leave," the spokesman added.

European Union

"Happy that the French chose a European future," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wrote on Twitter.

EU Council President Donald Tusk also offered his congratulations, saying the French had chosen "liberty, equality and fraternity" and "said no to the tyranny of fake news".

Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said "the victory of President-elect Macron is a symbolic victory against inward-looking and protectionist moves and shows a vote of confidence in the EU".

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he wanted to work together with Macron on a "progressive agenda" to "promote international security, increase collaboration in science and technology, and create good, middle-class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic".

Australia

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said that he had congratulated Macron and had received a text back saying he was "looking forward to working together".

Highlighting the cooperation between French and Australian soldiers during World War I, he added: "We have been side-by-side in freedom's cause for over a century, and we are side-by-side in freedom's cause in the Middle East today. So we have great work to do to make the ties between France and Australia stronger still."

Greece

Prime Minister Alexis Tspiras said Macron's victory was "an inspiration for France and for Europe", adding he was "sure we will work closely together."

Spain

"Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron, new president of #France. Let us work in France and Spain for a stable, prosperous and more integrated Europe," Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in a tweet.

Ireland

"I am delighted that a leader with a positive ambition for Europe has won this election," said Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny.

"There's lots of work ahead for all of us in Europe, in a challenging environment, not least on Brexit."

New Zealand

Prime Minister Bill English welcomed Macron's victory as "good for political stability", adding "it's a result I think a lot of people will see as making a clear path for France".

Sweden

"This is a victory for the French people and for European cooperation. New opportunities will now open up for the proactive agenda needed to strengthen the EU, including more jobs and fair working conditions, a stronger climate policy and a functioning asylum system in which everyone takes responsibility," said Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

Brazil

"I congratulate @EmmanuelMacron on his victory in the French presidential election. Brazil and France will continue to work together for democracy, human rights, development, integration and peace," tweeted President Michel Temer.

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Emmanuel Macron on being elected as the President of France and said he looked forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the bilateral relations.

"Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron fr an emphatic victory in the French Presidential election. #Presidentielle2017," Mr. Modi tweeted.

"I look forward to working closely with President-elect @EmmanuelMacron to further strengthen India-France ties," he added.

PTI