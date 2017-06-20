Won't take more US tourists to North Korea, says Chinese travel agency

Beijing, Jun 20: The China-based travel agency on Tuesday said that it would no longer take US citizens to North Korea after an American college student died after being released in a coma from North Korean detention.

The travel agency, Young Pioneer Tours, specializes in North Korea tours and is based in the central Chinese city of Xi'an.

The agency on its Facebook page said that the death of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier shows that the risk American tourists face in visiting North Korea "has become too high."

The tour operator said that it was denied any opportunity to meet with Warmbier after his detention, and that the way it was handled was "appalling." The travel agency specializes in North Korea tours and is based in the central Chinese city of Xi'an.

A US Student Otto Warmbier died in Ohio on Monday , days after being released by North Korea. An economics student from the University of Virginia, he was travelling in North Korea as a tourist when he was arrested on 2 January 2016.

PTI