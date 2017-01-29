Will welcome those fleeing terror, war: Canadian PM

Ottawa, Jan 29: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country will welcome "those fleeing persecution, terror and war", regardless of their faith.

Trudeau's message to refugees on Saturday came a day after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order putting a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the US and temporarily barring travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

"To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada," Trudeau tweeted.

Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2017, 7:30 [IST]
