Will Northern Ireland's DUP help May get another term?

London, June 9: With no party managing to cross the 326-mark, Britain is now set for a hung parliament resulting in uncertainity. This immediately raises question about the future of Prime Minister Theresa May who called for an early elections.

There is much speculation about who could help Theresa May get another term as Prime Minister. For now, May and her team of ministers retain full legal powers and will continue heading the government, until a new government is sworn in.

The Conservatives will remain in power until a decision about the next government is taken. Democratic Unionist Party of Northeren Ireland is seen as a potential parter to help Theresa May remain in power. If the Conservatives can secure 316 seats or more, the DUP's gains in Northern Ireland are enough to prop up May's government bid.

However, the Prime Minister May have to make concessions on her desired Brexit, with the Democratic Unionist Party, who could join forces with the Conservatives to form a coalition government, have said they will not back a hard Brexit.

Meanwhile, Labour Party which stands next to the Conservatives has ruled out a coalation but instead said it would attempt for a minority government.

OneIndia News