Why the Modi-Trump meet is giving Dawood sleepless nights

The Narendra Modi-Donald Trump meeting in the US is likely to give the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate and several other terrorist groups sleepless nights. Modi who would be leaving for the US this Saturday will keep the focus of the discussions on terrorism and funding.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar is already working out the modalities of the visit. Home Ministry sources who have shared the data about the functioning of the terror groups and the funding by the D Syndicate said that at least one or more terror group or individuals would be designated.

The Indian delegation would seek the help of the US to fight against these groups and also brief the US about the D gang. The financing by this gang is what is leading the problem, India would explain.

Sources say that the US is in agreement about the financing by the D gang and would agree to play a bigger role to end the menace. India has repeatedly said that the money brought in by Dawood is the backbone for terrorist groups. He is expected to cough up 40 per cent of what he earns to fund terror, the Intelligence Bureau says.

During the visit, the US and India would issue a joint statement on the war against terror. There would be a commitment to strengthen cooperation against groups such as the Lashkar-Tayiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, al-Qaeda, Islamic State and also the D gang. Last June India had identified specific new areas of cooperation between the US and India.

India had pointed out that it would seek more cooperation from the US in the fight against cyber crime and terror. The funding and constant protection given to Dawood and his gang members was also identified by Indian officials. This would be presented before the US delegation, sources said.

OneIndia News