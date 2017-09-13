Why Thailand should be on your destination list

Thailand is must-visit destination on every traveler's bucket list, from backpackers to retirees remote paradise, it has something for everyone to unwind and relax. The exotic island is truly a scenic beauty with lively nightlife and cultural history just waiting for you to explore. Hence it makes even more sense to plan you next family trip to Thailand.

More often besides spending lot of time together as a family, we end up bonding over trips- and there is no destination better than Thailand. It offers spectacular white sand beach resorts with unadulterated luxury in south and thrilling treks in north, from elephant rides to beautiful caves, there is plenty to excite your kids away from capital's hustle bustle. Whereas the city offers dynamic and awe-inspiring amusement parks, there are enormous options thrown in for edutainment which is indeed growing theme across the country -and kids never get bored of it.

If you happen to be apprehensive about your and their safety, don't be! As locals are mostly warm and inviting. If you still insist on keeping your trip inclusive, most of the beach resorts offers transport, breakfast, excursions and guided tours at much affordable rates. Perhaps if your kids are not pleased with local food, there are plethora of international fast food chains that are omnipresent in Thailand.

Northern Province:

Islands like Koi Samui and Phuket are not just ideal for full moon parties, but also for well catered quieter hang outs with snorkeling or jet skiing thrown in. The neighboring villages makes up for an interesting stop, where you can get hands on handmade souvenirs and enjoy some delectable local and fresh seafood. In fact it presents you with such dichotomy of experience that a single visit will never satiate your soul. The fascinating rock formation, picturesque islands and caverns will leave you craving for more.

Forest Trails:

If your wanderlusts make you want to be one with the nature. There are umpteen heritage sites and evergreen rainforest that are home to exotic birds, endangered tigers and more than 40 waterfalls to explore. Overnight lodging and camping, followed by night safari should be on your Thailand checklist.

Exploring the Capital

Given its reputation as nightlife hub, most of the parents prefer to cruise through Bangkok, but your family can steal some memorable time enjoying skytrain, riding in local tuk tuks or taking a trip to discovery centers that the city is known for. Moreover there is range of accommodation, backdrops and activities that doesn't dig holes in your wallet.

Ideal time to Visit:

Thailand is good for family holidays any time of the year, but the timing of the dry season of Nov- Apr makes it perfect destination for Diwali/ Christmas break. Don't we all love the hit the beach during winter season. To help you ease off the pressure of spending a lot for the trip, Air Asia is offering lowest fares to fly directly from Jaipur and Trichy to Bangkok. And the flight cost as low as INR 4,599 from Jaipur and INR 3,599 from Trichy, making it surprisingly affordable.

So Get set Packing with AirAsia !!