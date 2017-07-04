"Why Narendra Modi can afford to ignore the Palestinians"

Why India's Narendra Modi can afford to ignore the Palestinians," said an edit piece in Haaretz.

"On paper, India remains friendly to the Palestinians and to Mahmoud Abbas, who New Delhi calls the 'president of Palestine', not of the Palestinian Authority. However, his visit to India in May was low-key and the declaration India made in support of a two-state solution notably failed to mention East Jerusalem as Palestine's future capital," says the piece in Haaretz.

Another post in the Jerusalem Post speaks about how New Delhi was silent on Tel Aviv's 2014 military operation in the Gaza Strip which received world-wide condemnation. "The political transformation that has taken place within India has also had an impact on its foreign policy vis-a-vis Israel...In July 2014, India abstained in the vote on the UN report condemning Israel for Operation Protective Edge," the post also noted.

The media in Israel also spoke about how Modi is skipping a visit to the Palestinian authority in Ramallah.

"Modi has not felt compelled during his present visit to stop in with the Palestinian Authority to make a show of India's even-handedness on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," the post also noted.

"If India's leftists viewed Israel as a 'neo-imperialist proxy of America,' BJP supporters - and Hindus in general - tend to see Israel as a plucky democracy with a strong, non-Muslim religious identity standing up to nihilistic Islamist terrorists - not unlike the Indians themselves," said the Post editorial.

Another post in the Times of Israel said ,"Israeli analysts have noted Modi will apparently not travel to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian leaders during his three-day stay, as is common for many foreign dignitaries."

