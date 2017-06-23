Why did Pak shoot the Kulbhushan Jadhav confessional video with multiple cameras?

The fresh confessional video of Kulbhushan Jadhav has been dismissed as farcical by India. In the 10.09 minute video released by Pakistan, the signs are clear that Jadhav is being prompted. The various pauses that he takes are also an indication that he is being coached.

Experts says that in the video it is clear that he has been subject to torture. One can see the marks clearly on his face and these are signs of torture. He was clearly being forced to say things that Pakistan wanted to hear, experts also pointed out.

If one looks at the video it becomes clear that it was being shot from multiple angles. A confessional video is shot with just one camera. However here are more than one which makes it look as though the Pakistanis were shooting a documentary or a film.

India had strongly reacted to the video while calling it manufactured evidence. Manufactured facts cannot alter the reality, and do not detract from the fact that Pakistan is in violation of its international obligation to India and Jadhav. We expect Pakistan to abide by the order of ICJ staying Jadhav's execution and desist from attempting to influence the ICJ proceedings through false propaganda," India had said.

The Pakistan Army claimed that Jadhav has sought clemency from the Pakistan Army chief over the death sentence handed down to him by a military court after his plea to an appellate court was rejected. The development comes just over a month after the ICJ stayed Jadhav's execution.

Under the law, he is eligible to appeal for clemency to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and if rejected, subsequently to the Pakistan president. Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province on 3 March last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

OneIndia News