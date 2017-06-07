Why are Parliaments attacked by terrorists?

ISIS terrorists today attacked the Iranian Parliament in which 7 persons were killed. This attack comes just three months after an attack near the UK Parliament. It may be also recalled that the Indian Parliament too had been attacked by terrorists in December 2001.

An attack on Parliament is considered to be most audacious in nature. It is hitting the system directly. It is a challenge to democracy as well. It is also a way of telling a Government that it is not in agreement with it.

The Indian Parliament attack came just a few years after the Khandhar hijack. Maulana Masood Azhar, was released in exchange for the hostages. On his return to Pakistan, he floated the Jaish-e-Mohammad along with his brother Rauf Asghar.

The Jaish wanted to make an impact and in a bid to launch itself on the main stage planned the audacious Parliament attack. In Indian Intelligence circles it was said that the attack was sponsored and supported by the Pakistan establishment which was then headed by General Pervez Musharaff.

The Jaish wanted to convey a message to the Indian government that it is unhappy with the handling of the Kashmir. Moreover by hitting Parliament, the Jaish wanted to tell India that it would be a major player in Kashmir. This was the broad signal that the Jaish tried to send out by hitting the Indian Parliament.

The intention behind the UK and Iran incidents too are similar in nature. The ISIS which has claimed responsibility for both the attacks wanted to convey a message to the UK government that it was unhappy with its interference in Syria and Iraq. The UK is part of the global force that is battling the ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

The attack on the Iran Parliament is also a clear message that the ISIS intends to send out to the country. The ISIS which propagates the Sunni and Wahhabi ideology is opposed to Iran. The ISIS also draws support from several sections in Saudi Arabia. It is a well known fact that Iran and Saudi are at logger-heads. This could be a message from the ISIS to Iran on Saudi's behalf.

OneIndia News