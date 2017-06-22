Who is supporting anti-govt elements in Afghanistan, asks Indian Envoy hinting at Pak

Asserting that there should not be dual standards on tackling the mence of terrorism, Indian Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin, in a veiled reference to Pakistan, asked where are anti-government forces in Afghanistan getting weapons and training from?

Akbaruddin said that it is 'foremost duty' of every country to ensure that there are no 'safe havens' anywhere for the terrorist groups trying to gain a foot hold.

"Where are anti-Government elements in Afghanistan getting weapons, explosives,training and funding from?" news agency ANI quoted Akbaruddin as saying.

"Taliban,Haqqani Network, Al-Qaeda, Daesh, LeT, JeM are all terror organisations and should be treated like that without justification offered," he added.

Akbaruddin had even last year raised the issue of safe havens being given to terror groups by some countries.

He had on November 18, 2016, said at the UN General Assembly, "Inconsistent implementation of sanctions on some of these terrorist eats away at the UN's authority and needs to be addressed."

Akbaruddin had then said that new Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada - needs to be designated as a terrorist individual.

