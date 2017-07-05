‘Where's the party, yo?’, Modi-Netanyahu dosti sparks Twitter buzz

Jerusalem, July 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "historic" visit to Israel is a closely-watched affair in both the nations as they embark on a new journey of close-relationship.

Since the time the Indian PM landed (Modi becomes the first PM of India to visit Israel) in Jerusalem on Tuesday afternoon, the bonhomie between Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu is a delight for the shutterbugs.

Indian PM Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
The Modi-Netanyahu "dosti" (friendship) started with a bear hug with which both embraced each other at the airport. The chemistry between the two leaders was quite visible as both of them exchanged a series of hugs and handshakes during the first day of their meeting.

In fact, Netanyahu called Modi "my friend", thus leaving no doubt that this relationship is going to be a long and strong one.

It is not just the political analysts who are talking about the "great bonding" between Modi and Netanyahu, but the "usual suspects" Twitterati simply could not stop commenting on each and every moment shared by the two leaders.

Here we bring you some catchy tweets to light up your mood on Wednesday morning:

Story first published: Wednesday, July 5, 2017, 9:12 [IST]
