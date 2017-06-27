When Trump met PM Modi, together they toured White House, exchanged ‘precious’ gifts

Washington, June 27: Once again Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a successful visit to the United States. While observers kept a close tab on PM Modi's first official visit to America since President Donald Trump took over the Oval Office in January, the two world leaders shared a great chemistry together and gave some finest moments to be captured by shutterbugs.

The PM was on a three-day trip to the US as a part of his three-nation tour. The US visit of Modi ended on Monday. This is Modi's fifth visit to the US, where he forged a close relationship with former US President Barack Obama and called the US "an indispensable partner".

If you thought, Modi-Trump meeting was all about discussions on global terrorism and strategic partnership, then you are definitely wrong. PM Modi, who strongly believes in building personal rapport with his contemporaries across the globe, also bonded well with Trump, who otherwise is known to be unpredictable and moody.

Trump, who has been showering praises on Modi for some time now, made it a point to give his distinguished guest a guided tour of the White House--official residence of the POTUS.

And, PM Modi too pampered Trump with some finest gifts, which included memorabilia of historical significance.

During the guided tour of the White House, Trump and Modi visited the famous Lincoln bedroom. The US President also showed the PM a copy of the famous Gettysburg address of the 16th President of America and the desk on which he wrote it.

Modi, on his part, presented Trump a folio containing an original commemorative postal stamp, issued by India 52 years ago in 1965, to mark the death centenary of Abraham Lincoln, reported ANI.

The issue of this stamp, apart from honouring the memory of Lincoln, also symbolises the closeness of the ideals for which Lincoln stood and those which drove Mahatma Gandhi.

Modi also gifted Trump a wooden chest with intricate inlay pattern that is a speciality of Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

The visiting PM presented a hamper containing a traditional, handcrafted Himachali silver bracelet, tea and honey from Kangra valley, and hand-woven shawls from Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh to First Lady Melania Trump, stated ANI.

Modi was welcomed by Trump and his wife Melania at the White House and was accorded a red carpet welcome. Both leaders warmly shook hands and smiled in what was their first ever meeting.

Prior to Monday's meeting, Modi had spoken to Trump thrice over the phone after the latter assumed office in January this year.

Earlier in the day, US Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson paid courtesy calls to Modi in Washington.

OneIndia News