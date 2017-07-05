When Israel reserved for Modi a gesture extended only to US President and Pope

All eyes of the world were on the visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel. As he touched down, he was received by PM Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben-Gurion Airport.

The gesture by the Israel PM is usually reserved only for US Presidents and the Pope. Israel and India have attached a lot of significance to this visit. Both countries are excepted to deepen ties during the visit by Modi which incidentally is a first by an Indian Prime Minister to Israel.

India and Israel are expected to ink several deals ranging from agriculture to defence.

Netanyahu is expected to accompany Modi throughout most of his three-day visit which he has described as historic.

OneIndia News