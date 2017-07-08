When Donald Trump ditched the front row to stand with Narendra Modi

A video showing US President Donald Trump walking away from the first row to stand with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become an instant hit on the internet.

The video tweeted by Suresh Nakua, a volunteer of the BJP's social media has generated a lot of views and comments as well. The video was shot at the G20 summit in Hamburg.

Donald Trump and his wife Melainia are welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

After the exchange of pleasantries, Trump and Melania are told to pose for the photographs along with other world leaders. It appears as though Trump was being told to stand in the front row

Trump however decides to ditch the front row and walks up to the second row and stands with PM Narendra Modi.

