WhatsApp again extends support for BlackBerry platform till Dec 31

San Francisco, June 21: The Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsAppIn has again decided to extend support for Blackberry smartphones, which gives a temporary relief for BlackBerry users.

The messaging service extended the support till December 31 this year, gsmarena.com reported on Wednesday.

In February 2016, WhatsApp announced that it will stop supporting versions of BlackBerry OS -- including BlackBerry 10 - by the end of 2016.

Later, WhatsApp pushed the date to June 30 this year.

Apart from BlackBerry, support for Nokia S40 has also been extended till end of this year. However, WhatsApp will stop working on Nokia S60 devices after June 30.

After Facebook announced to leave the BlackBerry platform by discontinuing support of its application programming interfaces, WhatsApp also that decided to end support for BlackBerry OS services.

IANS