What to expect from Donald Trump's first few hours as US President?

Washington, Jan 15: US President-elect Donald Trump is all set to take oath as the 45th US President on January 20. While Trump, during his election campaign had promised to introduce several new rules, he said that there are dozens of actions that he intends to carry out in the first few hours of his presidency.

Here is a look at what we can expect from Trump in his first few hours of presidency:

Donald Trump had taken a tough stand on immigrants during his election campaign. He had promised to deport thousands of illegal immigrants living in the US. "Day one, my first hours in office, those people are gone," he had told reporters.

Donald Trump had faced flak when he said that he would build a wall along the US- Mexico border. He had said that within first few hours of his presidency, he would introduce a legislation that would fund the construction of the 'great wall.'

Donald Trump had recently said that he would 'repeal and replace' Obamacare .

A great deal was said about Trump's ideals on Environment Energy. Vice-President elect Mike Pence had said that Trump will end war on coal on Day 1.

Donald Trump had vowed to label China as a currency manipulator.

Trump had also pledged to scrap coal leasing moratoriums and open federal lands for mining and drilling.



OneIndia News