What is Synlight, the world's largest artificial sun

In the month of March 2017, the world's largest artificial sun emitted light in a town called Julich, Germany. The artificial sun is powered by 149 industrial-grade film projector spotlights. It is designed to create an alternate source of energy which can generate climate-friendly fuel.

This experiment has officially been called Synlight. Here is what you should know about the project. The project has been designed by German Aerospace Center (DLR) scientists. The project has been set-up in a three storey building and each projector emits light which is 4,000 times the average bulb.

What is Synlight?

According to a report on the DLR website, "Scientists can focus these 'radiators' on an area of 20 by 20 centimetres. With Synlight's 350-kilowatt array, this results in 10,000 times the intensity of the solar radiation at Earth' surface. Temperatures at the target point of the lamps can reach up to 3,000 degrees Celsius."

These temperatures are used to manufacture fuels which include hydrogen.

Synlight uses an electricity equivalent to that used by a four-person household in a year.

Reports state that the project is designed in a way that it has three separate radiation chambers. These generate solar radiation of up to 380 kilowatts and two times up to 240 kilowatts with a maximum flux density of more than 11 megawatts per square metre.

Synlight can be used for one large application or it can also be split into smaller areas. Sunlight in central Europe is unreliable and irregular, so an artificial Sun is the preferred choice for developing production processes for solar fuels," states the DLR report.

OneIndia News