We're also not the China of 1962: Beijing hits back at Arun Jaitley

Beijing, July 3: The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday dismissed Defence Minister Arun Jaitley's remarks that India of 2017 is different from what it was in 1962,saying China too is different and will take "all necessary measures" to safeguard its territorial sovereignty.

China also called India's actions at the Sikkim border a "betrayal", China on Monday reiterated that the boundary section between the two countries was well demarcated. "The India-China boundary in the Sikkim section is well demarcated. The action taken by India is a betrayal of the position taken by the Indian governments,"Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a media briefing.

[China resolute in protecting sovereignty at Indian borders]

Jaitley who responded to China's oblique reference to the war the two countries had fought 55 years ago and asking India to learn from "historic lessons", had said, "If they are trying to remind us, the situation in 1962 was different and India of 2017 is different."

He had also said that the current standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Sikkim sector was triggered by Beijing.

Responding to Jaitley's remarks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, "He is right in saying that India in 2017 is different from 1962, just like China is also different."

He said the border between the two nations in the Sikkim sector is well demarcated under the 1890 Sino-British Treaty. "I would like the Indian side to respect the 1890 treaty immediately and pull back the border troops which have crossed into Chinese territory back to the Indian side of the boundary.

(with agency inputs)