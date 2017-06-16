Russian air strike may have killed Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Bhagdadi

Russia has claimed that it has killed Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Bhagdadi. The country also said that it had killed scores of other militants. The Russian defence ministry is probing whether one of its air strikes in Syria killed the self professed Caliph.

The ministry said that an air strike may have killed Bhagdadi and several other fighters on May 28. It also said that the raid had targeted a meeting of the ISIS military council in Raqqa, Syria.

A statement by Russia's defence ministry published by the state-funded Sputnik news agency said 30 IS commanders and up to 300 soldiers were at the Raqqa meeting.

"According to information that is checked through various channels, IS leader Ibrahim Abu-Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed as a result of the strike, was also present at the meeting," it added.

This is however not the first time that news of Bhagdadi's death has surfaced. Several times in the past similar news has done the rounds.

Bhagdadi has been missing in action for long. Only audio clips alleged to the self professed Caliph have emerged in the recent days.

