Want to know what is 'Covfefe'? White House press secretary gives an explanation

Washington, June 1: English is a funny language, as Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has long told us in one of his old movies. We Indians know and realise the magnitude of the veteran actor's observation on the foreign and much-revered language.

On Wednesday, the whole world literally understood and admitted why the language is actually funny, courtesy US President Donald Trump.

Millions across the globe spent their entire Wednesday trying to figure out the meaning of the word 'Covfefe', gifted to all by Trump through a tweet posted in the early minutes of Wednesday, when probably he was half asleep and could not control his urge to attack the media.

Now, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tried to give an explanation to Trump's deleted tweet, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe..."

Spicer on the covfefe tweet: “The President and a small group of people know exactly what he meant." (via @MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/OZ1rHvv6Bh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 31, 2017

Spicer's attempt to bring some resemblance to a bewildered world further "confused" everyone.

The word called by many as simply "nonsense" probably was the President's bid to write "coverage" as he lashed out at the media. However, as usual he stumbled and the whole world fell off their chairs.

Trump after deleting his tweet tried to tease the world with this tweet:

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

OneIndia News