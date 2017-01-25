Vladimir Putin greets Mukherjee, Modi on Republic Day

Moscow, Jan 25: On the eve of Republic Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday greeted President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying special and privileged strategic partnership with India is an invariable priority in Russia's foreign policy.

"Over the decades of independent development, India has achieved impressive success in economic, social, scientific, technical and other spheres. Your country plays an important and constructive role in solving pressing issues of the regional and international agenda," Putin said in a congratulatory message. He said special and privileged strategic partnership with India is an invariable priority in Russia's foreign policy.

"I would like to reiterate our readiness to further strengthening of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas. In this respect, great importance is being attached to the implementation of the map of events dedicated to the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between our countries," he added.

"With all my heart, I wish you good health and success, and to the friendly people of India  well-being and prosperity," he added.

PTI