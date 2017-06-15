Virginia shooter who shot Republicans was a Trump hater

The man who shot Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice in Virginia was reportedly angry with Donald Trump. Reports also state that the shooter identified as James T Hodgkinson was also a Bernie Sanders supporter.

Sanders in a statement posted on his social media account said that he was sickened by the incident

The shooter who was killed by the police was from Belleville, Illinois and 66 years old. His Facebook page shows that he was highly interested in politics. He was shot by police and taken to the hospital and reportedly asked whether they were 'Republican or Democrats', before the shooting incident. Trump revealed in a televised statement that Hodgkinson had died. Speaking about the incident, Senator Bernie Sanders said, 'he apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign. I am sickened by this despicable act.'

"I have just been informed that the alleged shooter at the Republican baseball practice is someone who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign. I am sickened by this despicable act," Sanders said.

A senior U.S. official named the gunman as James T Hodgkinson from the St. Louis suburb of Belleville, Illinois. Media reports said he was a 66-year-old home inspector. He died from injuries sustained in a shoot-out with Capitol Hill police who were at the scene in Alexandria, Virginia.

He is believed by investigators to have been a person "of strong views," the U.S. official said, without elaborating.

OneIndia News