Venezuelan President says grenade dropped on Supreme Court a terror attack

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said a helicopter fired on Venezuela's Supreme Court on Tuesday in a confusing incident that he claimed was part of a conspiracy to destabilise his socialist government.

An Associated Press reporter heard gunfire as a blue helicopter buzzed through downtown but was unable to confirm where the shots were being fired from.

The gunfire took place as Maduro was speaking live on state television to pro-government journalists gathered at the presidential palace.

He said the chopper fired upon offices of the court and launched a grenade that didn't explode before buzzing over the interior ministry. He said the nation's air defence was activated, thwarting what he called a "terrorist attack" and part of an ongoing coup attempt. "It could've caused a tragedy with several dozen dead and injured," the President also said.

However many on the social media accused the President of trying to spread fear. He is trying to justify the crackdown against Venezuelans seeking to block his plans to rewrite the constitution, many said.

