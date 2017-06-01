US tightens visa rules: Asks for social media handles, 15 yrs of bio information

The new visa application launched by The United States administration has become more stringent as it asks for social media handles for the last five years and biographical information going back 15 years.

The new rules were approved on May 23 by the Office of Management and Budget despite criticism from educationists and academic groups during a public comment period.

Reuters reported that under the new procedures, consular officials can request all prior passport numbers, five years' worth of social media handles, email addresses and phone numbers and 15 years of biographical information including addresses, employment and travel history: http://bit.ly/2qBSrpv

President Donald Trump has vowed to increase national security and border protections, proposing to give more money to the military and make Mexico pay to build a wall along the southern U.S. border.

A U.S. appeals court has refused to reinstate Trump's temporary travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority nations- Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen.

