US Supreme reinstates Trump's Muslim travel ban

Washington, June 26: The US Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favour of President Donald Trump by narrowing the scope of lower court rulings that blocked his travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries and agreeing to hear his appeals in the cases.

The court said that it would hear arguments on the legality of one of Trump's signature policies in his first months as president in the court's next term, which starts in October.

If the ban comes into effect, Trump administration will be able to bar visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen to enter United States for 90 days.

The justices granted parts of his administration's emergency request to put the March 6 executive order into effect immediately while the legal battle continues, reports Reuters.

The court also said it would allow a 120-day ban on all refugees entering the United States to go into effect on the same grounds.

Trump had raised the issue of travel ban extensively during his presidential campaign linking it with the issue of terrorism. The Courts order is now seem to be a victory for Trump administration.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)