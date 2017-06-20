US student Otto Warmbier freed by North Korea after 17 months dies

Otto Warmbier, the US student who was freed by North Korea after 17 months of imprisonment has died. He had returned home to the US just a week back in a state of coma.

His family said that he died at a hospital in Cincinnati hospital. Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today," the family said in a statement following Warmbier's death at 2:20 p.m. ET at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

An economics student from the University of Virginia, he was travelling in North Korea as a tourist when he was arrested on 2 January 2016. He appeared emotional at a news conference a month later, in which he tearfully confessed to trying to take the sign as a "trophy" for a US church. He said that "the aim of my task was to harm the motivation and work ethic of the Korean people."

OneIndia News