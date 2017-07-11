US soldier Arrested in Hawaii, suspected of having links with IS

Honolulu, Jul 11: A US Army soldier on active duty has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii for allegedly having links with terrorist group Islamic State.

The US official on Monday said that the soldier was arrested because of connections he had with the dreaded terrorist group.

He said the soldier was with the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu. No other details were available.

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. FBI spokesman Arnold Laanui said that SWAT team special agents arrested 34-year-old Ikaika Kang on Saturday.

Laanui said the FBI will have more information when a criminal complaint has been filed. Laanui said Kang is scheduled for an initial appearance in federal court on Monday afternoon.

His military service record said Kang was an air traffic control operator at Wheeler Army Airfield.

His rank was sergeant first class. Kang enlisted in the Army in December 2001 just months after the Sept. 11 attacks. He served in Iraq from March 2010 to February 2011 and Afghanistan from July 2013 to April 2014. Kang was assigned to the headquarters of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade.

Kang appeared in federal court Monday afternoon and was held pending a detention hearing on Thursday. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 24, said reports.

PTI