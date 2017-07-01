17 injured after nightclub shooting in US State of Arkansas

At least 17 people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a nightclub following a dispute at a concert in Little Rock city of US state Arkansas.

One person is in a critical condition and more were injured after they were trampled trying to escape, according to police.

According to media reports, Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner said that the shooting early Saturday morning at the Power Lounge appears to have happened following "some sort of dispute broke out between people inside."

Little Rock police tweeted that the incident was not a terror related incident. It appears to have been a dispute at a concert.

We do NOT believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident. It appears to have been a dispute at a concert. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 1, 2017

More details awaited.

