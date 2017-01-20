US Senator to bring in legislation to promote buying American products

Washington, Jan 20: In a bid to advance President-elect Donald Trump's "Buy America, Hire America" agenda, a top US lawmaker has announced to introduce a legislation to buy only American products.

"American tax dollars should go toward American-made products that support American jobs. Period," Democratic Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown said on Thursday.

He also wrote a letter to Trump asking him to make "buy America rules" for the federal and other government agencies a priority during his first 100 days in office.

"I know President-elect Trump agrees that buy America rules are critical as we rebuild American infrastructure and I look forward to working with him to make that happen," he said.

To be introduced in the Senate on the first day of Trump being in office, the legislation would apply "buy American" rules to all taxpayer-funded infrastructure and public works projects.

Earlier this week, Trump had hinted that pharmaceutical industry should stop shipping the jobs out and begin manufacturing drugs in the US.

PTI