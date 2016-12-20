US says it concluded its anti-IS campaign in Libya

Cairo, Dec 20 The US says it has concluded its campaign against the Islamic State group's affiliate in Libya after the downfall of the group in its only remaining foothold in the chaotic North African country.

In a statement released today, The United States Africa Command says that it carried out 495 airstrikes against militant vehicles and positions in the former IS stronghold of Sirte. It said that the US will continue to help Libyans "counter the evolving threat" of IS.

US warplanes intervened in August after the fight against IS had stalled. The assault led by militias from the adjacent city of Misrata started in June and ended this month with the announcement that IS forces in Sirte had been vanquished.

AP