US quits Paris deal: Indo-US ties in jeopardy after Trump attacked India specifically?

Washington, June 2: The latest move by President Donald Trump to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement is not only going to have environmental-related impact on India, but the political relationship between the two major democracies also looks 'little shaky' now.

During his Thursday announcement, President Trump attacked various countries, specifically India, while trying to convince the world as why the agreement is "draconian" for America. In his usual shrill speech, Trump used the victimhood card to tell everyone as how other countries are fleecing the US in the name of climate change.

Trump alleged that the climate accord gave a better deal to "some of the world's highly polluting countries" like India and China and left the US hamstrung.

He accused New Delhi of trying to extract "billions and billions and billions" of dollars in foreign aid from the developed world to sign up for the climate accord. "India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions of dollars in foreign aid," he said.

Trump said according to the Paris Climate deal terms, China will be allowed many coal plants, and India will be allowed to double its coal production by 2020, but not the US.

The direct attack on India by Trump has come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to visit the US later this month.

In New Delhi, officials and diplomats kept a close tab on Trump's latest announcement to understand its ramifications in India. Political observers say that such a harsh and no-holds-barred attack on India is definitely going to affect the otherwise warm relationship between the two nations.

Experts say it would be too early to say if PM Modi should cancel his planned visit to the country or not. According to reports, although dates for the PM's trip to the nation have not been officially announced, the White House has earmarked June 26-27 for the first face-to-face meeting between Trump and PM Modi.

PM Modi was one of the first few world leaders to congratulate Trump after he won the presidential elections last year. Moreover, there is a sizeable numbers of Indians, both in the US and India, who are self-proclaimed Trump bhakts (fans).

OneIndia News