US prosecutor Bharara fired after refusing unusual calls from Trump

Washington, June 12: Preet Bharara, a former leading federal prosecutor in New York has revealed that he was sacked by Donald Trump after receiving several unusual phone calls from him.

Bahara, in an interview to ABC News said that "he felt the calls from Trump had crossed the usual boundary separating the executive branch and independent criminal investigators. And, hence he refused to take a third call and thus he was fired off from the post."

The officer said that it appeared Trump had been trying to cultivate some kind of relationship after they met in late 2016. However, the White House did not immediately respond to Bharara's comments.

Bharara, who served as the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan was appointed by former US president Obama.

"The number of times I would have been expected to be called by the president of the United States would be zero because there has to be some kind of arm's-length relationship given the jurisdiction that various people had." BBC reports.

The interview came days after testimony before the US Senate from James Comey, the former head of the FBI fired by Trump in May, who said that Trump had asked for assurances that he would be loyal at a dinner just after his inauguration.

Trump took his harshest shot yet against his former F.B.I. director, calling him cowardly and vowing to find out if he had leaked any more sensitive information.

"I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible," Trump tweeted.

Comey said during his testimony that he asked a friend to release contents of the memos he'd written about his conversations with the president to a reporter.

