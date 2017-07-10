US President Trump retrieves Marine's hat after wind blows it off

Andrews Air Force Base, July 10: When US President Trump was boarding Marine One on Sunday after returning from the G-20 summit, he noticed that one of the Marines had lost his cover in a wind gust and retrieved it for him twice.

The first time, the cover was on the ground in front of the helicopter steps. Trump bent over, picked it up, and placed it on the Marine's head while the Marine stood at attention.

Last night, before boarding Marine One, US President Donald Trump​ retrieved a Marine's hat, and the moment is... https://t.co/cBmGLJmXvG — Alad Von Dari (@aladdari) July 9, 2017

Another wind gust immediately blew it off, and Trump dashed away to retrieve it again.

This time, though, he gave the cover to his Air Force escort so he could return it to the Marine.

The Marine followed protocol and held his post until the president boarded the chopper.

Trump's kind gesture was praised by CNN, who despite their ongoing feud, called it a "light moment."

Oneindia News