US: Indian-origin couple murdered by daughter's ex-lover

Washington, May 6: Months after Indian-origin techie, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was shot dead in Kansas, United States, reports say an Indian-origin couple was murdered in the nation on Friday.

According to PTI, the couple was killed in an apparent revenge attack by their daughter's ex-lover. The alleged accused was later shot dead in a standoff with police, added reports.

Mirza Tatlic, 24, shot dead Naren Prabhu, a Silicon Valley tech executive, and his wife at their home in San Jose, CBS San Francisco reported.

Prabhu's daughter, who lives in another state, was not there at her parents' house when the shocking episode took place.

"The suspect had been in a relationship with the victims daughter who was not home," San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

"The relationship had ended last year. The suspect had a history of domestic violence and there was an active criminal restraining order," Garcia added.

The incident had been reported by Prabhu's 20-year-old son.

"When officers arrived at the home on Laura Valle Lane they saw an adult man deceased in the front doorway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers learnt from the son that his mother and 13-year-old brother along with the suspect were still inside the house," police said.

A standoff quickly developed with the suspect and a SWAT team was called in.

"As officers were setting up contain and arrest teams, the suspect released the 13-year-old boy," Garcia said, adding that the suspect refused to surrender.

Officers then went into the house and found the two victims and the dead suspect, Garcia added.

Indians in the US have been the targets of a string of attacks in the last few months.

Last month, an Indian-American man was killed and his wife was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident in Indiana.

In March, a woman from Andhra Pradesh was found dead along with her child at her house in New Jersey. There were multiple stab wounds on her dead body. In February, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an engineer was shot dead in an alleged racist attack by a navy veteran at a bar in Kansas.

OneIndia News