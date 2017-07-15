US House clears over 600 billion dollar bill to boost defence ties with India

In a move to advance defence cooperation with India, the US House of Representatives has passed a USD 621.5 billion defence policy bill as part of the National Defense Authorisation Act.

The India-related amendment requires the Secretary of Defence, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to develop a strategy for advancing defence cooperation between the US and India. An amendment in this regard, moved by Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera, was adopted by a voice vote by the House as part of the National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA) 2018, beginning October 1 this year. NDAA-2018 was passed by the House 344-81.

The India-related amendment passed by the House requires the Secretary of Defence, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to develop a strategy for advancing defence cooperation between the United States and India.

"The United States is the world's oldest democracy and India is the world's largest democracy. It is vitally important to develop a strategy that advances defence cooperation between our two nations," Bera said.

Following the passage of the National Defence Authorisation Act, the Secretary of Defence and Secretary of State have 180 days to develop a strategy for advancing defence cooperation between the United States and India.

NDAA needs to be passed by the Senate before it can be sent to the White House for the US President Donald Trump to sign into law.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)