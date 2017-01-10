US: Hostage situation in University of Alabama

An unidentified gunman took hostages at the University of Alabama on Tuesday.

An unidentified gunman took hostages at the University of Alabama on Tuesday, said reports. It is unknown how many employees of the are in the Alabama Credit Union building.

The varsity has issued campus-wide alerts, asking residents to stay away from the area. The incident, at the Alabama Credit Union behind the University's Law School, was initially being suspected as a robbery attempt.

According to reports, SWAT teams have reached the spot to take control of the situation.

Personnel from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office and the University of Alabama Police Department are also at the spot.

