US: Hostage situation in University of Alabama

An unidentified gunman took hostages at the University of Alabama on Tuesday, said reports. It is unknown how many employees of the are in the Alabama Credit Union building.

The varsity has issued campus-wide alerts, asking residents to stay away from the area. The incident, at the Alabama Credit Union behind the University's Law School, was initially being suspected as a robbery attempt.

Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. (1 of 2) — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017

Bryant Drive is closed in the area, and we asking everyone to avoid the area. (2 of 2) — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017

According to reports, SWAT teams have reached the spot to take control of the situation.

Personnel from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office and the University of Alabama Police Department are also at the spot.

OneIndia News