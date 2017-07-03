US urges for peace talks between India and Pakistan on Kashmir issue

Islamabad, July 3: The visiting US Congressional delegation led by Senator John McCain in Islamabad has urged both India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue and asserted that peace in Afghanistan is not possible without Pakistan's help.

The US delegation on Sunday met Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and discussed bilateral issues, including terrorism, Pakistan's relations with India and Afghanistan and regional peace, Dawn newspaper reported.

Other members of the US delegation were Senators Lindsey Graham, Sheldon Whitehouse, Elizabeth Warren and David Perdue.

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua was also present during the meeting.

After the meeting, McCain, Chairman Senate Armed Services Committee, said that Pakistan had a significant role for establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

"Peace and stability in Afghanistan is not possible without Pakistan's help. Kashmir problem should be resolved in a peaceful way through negotiations."

He said that the US wanted an end to violence in Kashmir, adding that his country would continue its policy on the issue because no change had been made in this regard.

The US delegation said that both America and Pakistan need to forge closer cooperation in confronting the peace and security challenges in the region and beyond, the daily reported.

Aziz also underscored the significance of the longstanding cooperation between the two countries and the need to make this partnership "diverse and multidimensional".

He further said that Islamabad remained committed to supporting efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Aziz said that Pakistan was also ready to work with the US to counter the emerging terrorism threats, including the expanding footprint of the Islamic State group in the region.

IANS