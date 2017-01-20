Live: Donald Trump, Melania received by Obamas at the White House

Washington, Jan 20: US-President elect Donald Trump is all set to be sworn-in as the 45th US President. Trump will deliver his speech and will take the oath at the Capitol Building.
Obama, hours before leaving the White House tweeted: "It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man." Here are all the live updates:
8.27 pm: Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush arrive for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.
8.24 pm: Donald Trump's family arrive at Capitol Hill.
8.12 pm: Incoming President Donald Trump, wife Melania received by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the White House.
JUST IN: President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama greet President-elect Trump and wife Melania https://t.co/RxTvfL9m8H #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/eHs2pgD35O— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
8.10 pm: Mike Pence arrives at the White House, received by Joe Biden and his wife.
8.07 pm: Barack Obama leaves the Oval Office for the final time, saying "thank you" to the American people.
8.05 pm: Trumps depart from the church after service for White House.
8.00 pm: Donald Trump, his wife about to meet Obamas at White House.
