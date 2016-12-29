United Nations is not living up to its potential: Donald Trump

Washington, Dec 29: US President-elect Donald Trump has hit out at the United Nations, saying the world body is causing problems instead of solving them. "The UN has such tremendous potential, not living up to its potential. There is such tremendous potential, but it is not living up," Trump told reporters in Florida on Wednesday.

"When do you see the United Nations solving problems? They don't. They cause problems," he said. He was responding to a question if America under his administration is considering leaving the United Nations.

The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

In a series of tweets earlier this week, Trump criticised the world body, in particularly the Security Council for passing a resolution against Israel. "So, if it lives up to the potential, it's a great thing. And if it doesn't, it's a waste of time and money," he said.

"We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the US, but not anymore," Trump said in a tweet on Friday. "The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!" he added.

PTI