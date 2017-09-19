UNGA: Ivanka Trump meets 'charismatic' Sushma, discusses women entrepreneurship

Sushma Swaraj, the external affairs minister, held meetings with Ivanka Trump, the advisor and daughter of US president Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday.

Ivanka, who would be leading the American delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in India in November, discussed women's entrepreneurship and workforce development in the two countries.

Ivanka, 35, took to Twitter to express her respect for Swaraj, whom she described as the "charismatic" foreign minister.

India and the US will co-host the GES in Hyderabad from November 28 to 30. The GES is the preeminent annual gathering of emerging entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders from around the world.

Swaraj discussed "Women Empowerment" and Ivanka's forthcoming visit to India, the Indian Embassy said in a tweet.

During her week-long stay, the minister, leading a high-powered Indian delegation, is expected to hold about 20 bilateral and trilateral meetings with leaders attending the session.

Swaraj is scheduled to leave for India a day after her address to the UN General Assembly on 23 September.

PTI