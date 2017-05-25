UN exposes Pak: "No observers came under attack from Indians forces"

The United Nations has rubbished claims made by Pakistan that its observers had come under attack from Indian forces along the Line of Control. Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters on Wednesday that there was no evidence of an attack on UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP)

Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had alleged that a vehicle carrying UNMOGIP Majors Emmanual of the Philippines and Mirko of Croatia came under attack from India while on a visit to the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistani-administered Kashmir.

"This afternoon in Bhimber District in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, UNMOGIP military observers accompanied by Pakistani army escorts heard gunshots," Dujarric said. "There is no evidence that the UNMOGIP military observers were targeted by the gunfire. No UN military observer was injured," he added.

Pakistan's ISPR had claimed in statement that: "Indian troops committed unprovoked ceasefire violation" and "targeted the UNMOGIP vehicle along LOC in Khanjar sector, despite the UNMOGIP's blue flag being hoisted on the vehicle as per procedure.

OneIndia News