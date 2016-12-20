UN chief condemns Russian envoy's murder as 'senseless act'

United Nations, Dec 20: UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has condemned the murder of the Russian ambassador in Turkey, saying he was "appalled by this senseless act of terror." Ambassador Andrei Karlov was shot dead while attending an art exhibition in Ankara by a Turkish policeman who shouted "Don't forget Aleppo" and "Allahu akbar" (God is great).

Ban is "appalled by this senseless act of terror and emphasizes that there can be no justification for the targeting of diplomatic personnel and civilians," said a statement from his spokesman yesterday. "The secretary-general is following the unfolding situation closely and wishes the other people who were reportedly injured in the attack a speedy and full recovery."

The UN Security Council will today observe a minute of silence to pay tribute to the Russian diplomat, said Spanish Ambassador Roman Oyarzun, the current council president. The council was preparing a formal statement condemning the attack. Venezuela's Ambassador Rafael Ramirez denounced what he termed as a "campaign of hatred" against Russia, in reference to mounting criticism from Western powers of Moscow's role in Syria.

"Everything that is said, everything that is done in a situation which is so fraught with extremist actions, such as the situation in Syria, it does have, unfortunately, consequences," said Ramirez.

PTI