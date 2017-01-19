UK Parliament to debate on Kashmir today

London, Jan 19: Britain's House of Commons on Thursday will hold a special debate on the state of human rights violations in Kashmir. The British MPs will raise the issue on killing of civilians and genocide of Kashmiris with the United Nations. It will also urge the government to encourage India and Pakistan to commence peace talks in order to resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue.

Around 100,000 civilians residing in Kashmir have been killed by the Indian forces for demanding freedom from India. Also, the use of pellet guns have injured hundreds of people in the Valley and has resulted in a huge outcry and severe criticism.

On 8 July 2016, Burhan Wani, a 22 year-old leader of the armed group Hizbul Mujahedin, was killed by the security forces in Kashmir. In the aftermath of Burhan Wani's death, there has been widespread violence between the security forces and protestors. In order to contain the volatile situation the security forces started firing, killing several people. Also, the authorities have declared a succession of curfews and also stopped internet services and the media since then. The viloence in the Kashmir valley have led to serious tension between India and Pakistan, with regular exchanges between their forces along the Line of Control.

The British Parliament's Backbench Business Committee meets weekly to consider requests for debates from any backbench MP on any subject, including those raised in e-petitions or national campaigns.

Earlier, member of British Parliament Mirza Khalid Mahmood has pledged to raise Kashmir issue on every world forum on behalf of innocent Kashmiris.

OneIndia News