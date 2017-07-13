UK government set to publish Brexit repeal bill

London, July 13: Britain will leave the EU "with maximum certainty, continuity and control," Brexit Secretary David Davis said as the UK government prepared to publish key Brexit legislation Thursday.

Known as the Repeal Bill, the legislation will transpose EU law into UK law so the same rules apply on the day of Brexit as the day before, reports the BBC.

Formally known as the European Union Withdrawal Bill, the draft legislation is a key plank of the government's Brexit strategy.

It will repeal the European Communities Act 1972 which took Britain into the EU and remove the supremacy of Brussels law, convert EU law into UK law and create temporary powers to correct laws that will not operate appropriately after Brexit.

It is not expected to be debated until later this year, but it will have to pass by the time the UK leaves the EU, March 2019, the BBC reported.

Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis said the bill would allow the UK to leave the EU with "maximum certainty, continuity and control".

"It is one of the most significant pieces of legislation that has ever passed through Parliament and is a major milestone in the process of our withdrawal from the European Union," the BBC quoted Davis as saying.

Besides the Repeal Bill, the government will also publish three position papers for exit negotiations.

IANS