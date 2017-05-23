UK General Election: Indian-origin Labour Party candidate begins campaign in London

An Indian-origin doctor, Labour Party candidate, launched his Parliamentary campaign on Monday from Bangalore Street in London for the 2017 General elections in Great Britain.

Dr. Neeraj Patil, an NRI from Karnataka, Consultant in Accident and Emergency Medicine and a Former Mayor of The London Borough of Lambeth has been chosen by the Labour Party as the candidate for Putney constituency of London. He has been pitted against the Conservative Education Minister of Britain Justine Greening who has been representing the constituency since 2005.

Dr. Neeraj Patil, an NRI from Karnataka, begins campaign. Dr. Neeraj Patil, an NRI from Karnataka, begins campaign from Bangalore Street in London.Courtesy: Fcebook/Neeraj Patil Neeraj Patil was born and brought up in Gulbarga, Karnataka, had been in the forefront of installing a statue of 12th-century philosopher Basaveshwara on the bank of the river Thames. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the statue on November 14, 2015. Dr.Patil, has been chosen by the Labour Party as the candidate for Putney constituency of London. Hon MP for Croydon North and Shadow Local Government Minister Steve Reed launched the campaign for Dr. Neeraj Patil from Bangalore Street located in Putney constituency of London. The General elections are due on 8th June 2017. The Labour party has committed to over £30billion in extra funding of the National Health Service over the next five years Dr. Patil with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Courtesy: Facebook/Neeraj Patil Dr. Patil in his post wrote that the General Election is a choice between a Labour Party who would stand up for the many and a Conservative Party which only looks after a privileged few. Dr. Neeraj Patil with former Britain PM Gordon Brown. Courtesy: Facebook

